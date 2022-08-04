Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Fetterman Must Show His True Self in Race

Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is "trying to make himself out to be something he's not" in his race for the state's U.S. Senate seat, and voters shouldn't be fooled by what he's doing, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Thursday.

"He should just portray himself, if he had any ethics at all," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," accusing the Democrat nominee of being "to the left of Bernie Sanders."

Meuser, commenting on a report from Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter, said elections "should be about uncovering the truth," and agreed that Fetterman is not the blue-collar person he portrays himself to be.

"It's common knowledge, but it's not common enough, because he's polling [high] but the truth of the matter is what you just laid out."

Carter said that Fetterman shows himself as being an "everyman" from Braddock, Pa., to "paint the image of a man who looks more like a backyard wrestler than a political candidate," when Republicans such as Dr. Mehmet Oz, his challenger on the November ballot, say that his image has been "carefully cultivated over the years."

Fetterman has post-graduate degrees, including an MBA from the University of Connecticut and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard, Carter reported. In addition, his parents were well-to-do and his father, who ran a successful insurance business, helped provide almost all of his income well into his 40s, said Carter.

"Elections should be about uncovering the truth," said Meuser. "That's why this vetting takes place, and some of it gets nasty. But a lot of it is the truth."

Oz, meanwhile, "is an exceptional person," said Meuser. "He worked his tail off his whole life and has some real degrees. He is going to be a great senator for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and all Pennsylvanians, and we have got to make sure that he wins."

Meuser also spoke out about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and that reports indicate China has been conducting live drills near that country.

"China has been engaged in such mobilization on the sea and the air force on Taiwan for a number of years," said Meuser. "It's threatening, but it's been status quo," he said. "Nancy Pelosi apparently made the decision to go to Taiwan. Now you have the Biden administration saying the speaker shouldn't go, absolutely a bumbling message."

There is much that should have been considered "before this international crisis was created" he added.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Meuser said that the agency has had a "credibility problem" since James Comey was its director, but now that there are questions concerning Hunter Biden it must be transparent with the American people what is happening.

"He needs to be straight with the facts of what occurred with Hunter and some other issues that are questionable and pending and maybe they need to gain credibility and provide the American people with the truth," said Meuser.