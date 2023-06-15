Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton's Docs Scandal 'Much Worse'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had no right to have classified materials in her possession, let alone destroy them, making her actions "far worse" than President Donald Trump in having documents at his home, Rep. Dan Meuser said Thursday.

"She destroyed classified material, dozens, hundreds of such types of documents," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "She was not the president. She had no right to any of that classified material."

Meuser also noted that President Joe Biden has materials stashed in his garage and other places from his time as vice president, said Meuser.

"We don't know that was in there," Meuser said.

Those who support Trump's reelection bid believe his indictment is an "assault on our democracy, our republic, and them as individuals," Meuser said.

"There were boxes at Donald Trump's home, but he knew they were there," said Meuser. "The Secret Service knew they were there. The archives knew they were there. Everybody knew they were there, but nobody knew exactly what was in them. Nor did President Trump. Yet, in the end, he's the only one that gets indicted."

Meuser said the federal charges that have come are "more of a joke" than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment.

"That one just took the cake for a contrived accusation in search of a crime," Meuser said.

As president, Trump had the power to declassify these documents, said Meuser.

"We keep talking about the office that keeps the records like this is some holy biblical office that gets to have all of these records back at some point," said Meuser. "This has gotten so out of hand."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!