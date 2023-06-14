×
Tags: trump | indictment | campaign | 2024

Trump Campaign Raises Over $6.6M Since Indictment

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 06:57 PM EDT

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has raised more than $6.6 million since his indictment Tuesday.

"Since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days," his campaign said in a statement Wednesday.

"In a clear sign of the steadfast support President Donald J. Trump enjoys from grassroots Patriots across the nation, over $4.5 million has been raised from digital fundraising, with an additional $2.1 million raised at President Trump's event at Bedminster [New Jersey] last night."

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

The history-making court date, centered on charges that Trump mishandled government secrets that as commander in chief he was entrusted to protect, kick-starts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and will carry profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal liberty.

Trump's campaign said the American people "will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp.

"Universal polling both nationally and statewide has shown President Trump holding insurmountable leads and is the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden in a general election."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has raised more than $6.6 million since his indictment Tuesday.
trump, indictment, campaign, 2024
2023-57-14
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 06:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

