Rep. Gaetz: Preserve, Produce Jack Smith's Records

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in a letter sent Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, requested the Department of Justice preserve and produce all records pertaining to the office of special counsel Jack Smith, calling Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information "highly irregular and of extraordinary public concern."

"This information is not only of public interest in the abstract but is highly critical to the ongoing oversight work of the federal Congress," Gaetz wrote. "While there are innumerable valid legislative purposes for this request, it should be obvious that doing due diligence in vetting an office that has apparently done no vetting of its own personnel, or worse, might affirmatively be seeking to staff with sanctioned lawyers and partisan hatchet-men (and women), is an entirely appropriate purpose and one small reason I am requesting this information."

Trump was indicted last week on 37 felony charges of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice. Smith framed the indictment as an important step for protecting democracy.

"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," Smith said Friday. "Adhering to and applying the laws is what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less."

Gaetz in the letter claimed that Karen Gilbert, one of the prosecutors on Smith's team, resigned in 2009 as head of the narcotics section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida after misconduct "which DOJ stated it 'deeply regrets' and which cost the American taxpayer over $600,000 in a settlement."

Gaetz added: "This misconduct was both referred to the DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility and the Florida Bar. Furthermore, Federal Election Commission records indicate that Ms. Gilbert has made thousands of dollars in donations to 'Biden for President,' 'Obama for America,' the 'DNC Victory Fund,' 'Obama Victory Fund 2012,' and associated partisan organizations."

Gaetz also said the request should be met considering "at least 27 devices used in the Mueller probe were unlawfully wiped clean of records."

Gaetz wants the records by July 7.