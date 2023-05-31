Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Virtually a Sure Thing' Debt Bill Passes

It's "virtually a sure thing" that the bill for the debt deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be approved by the House, as a government default is "something that's really out of the question," Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I do believe that we have the votes, and for a lot of good reasons," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the deal on the debt ceiling would not have been reached without the House first passing the GOP's "Limit, Save, Grow" bill.

"This White House was OK with the idea of a default," said Meuser. "Their wokeness was keeping them asleep as to what would occur within the economy. It wasn't until the private sector, and I mean the entirety of the private sector, went to the White House and said, 'Look, you guys have got to wake up and woke down.'"

McCarthy told Newsmax on Tuesday that he expects a full vote from the House will take place Wednesday night.

Meuser said the measure comes because the House Republicans had a "great negotiating team" and, through their efforts, at least 12 different major provisions will be implemented.

"I'm not going to oversell it, but there are incremental improvements to the status quo and that's better than where we are now," he said.

Meuser said he's spoken with several groups about the deal, including the National Taxpayers Union, the American Petroleum Institute, and the Association of Builders and Contractors.

"What's important is we've got some energy provisions in here for Pennsylvania, which are significant," he said, noting that the deal includes pipeline development and deregulation on infrastructure projects, which are "some real positive actions in the right direction."

Meuser on Wednesday also pushed back at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who told Newsmax on Tuesday that the debt deal is an "absolute disaster for conservatives" and that Republicans who vote for the bill should be sent home.

"That's just foolishness," Meuser said. "This stops the bleeding. It reins in inflation. It rains in the executive orders."

Further, Meuser asked why the Senate hasn't produced a debt ceiling bill.

"I'm not in the business of being critical of those who are a Republican," said Meuser. "I agree most of the time. We've got some significant improvements here."

He also predicted that the House will pass the bill and the Senate needs to get on board, as it "hasn't done a damn thing to help this effort along."

