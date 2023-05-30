Boebert to Newsmax: McCarthy Negotiated 'a Gift' for Biden

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy acquiesced to President Joe Biden's negotiation demands, providing "a gift" to Democrats.

Speaking to "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Boebert outlined earlier in her interview how the Senate refused to take up the House GOP's modest proposal for increasing the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Bobert goes on to suggest that after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the "Limit, Save Grow Act" would be dead on arrival, the following deal struck between Biden, and McCarthy provided "a gift" for the Democrats.

When asked by Bolling if this deal would mean Democrats would get everything they wanted, Boebert responded, "Eric, I think so. Because we're seeing Democrats say, 'Well, we were thinking about taking this to the streets over the spending cuts. But then we actually read the bill, and it's not so bad.'"

"And now," the congresswoman adds, "they're actually whipping votes in favor of this piece of legislation. This is a gift to the Democrats. This is a gift to the Biden administration. It's going to put our presidential nominee in a very bad place come election season, and it's just a huge failure on our part. All of the Bidens' radical policies are still in place."

Boebert goes on to explain how the bill would still allow for funding of the "IRA," or Inflation Reduction Act. According to a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Inflation Reduction Act, which is essentially a subsidization of the Green New Deal, had a near negligible contribution toward reducing inflation.

Earlier on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that House Democrats ought to provide enough votes to pass McCarthy and Biden's debt limit deal.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!