Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Budget Bill a 'Big Step' Forward

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he considers the budget bill taking up the full attention of the House this week to be a "big step" forward.

"This bill is not the end in many ways. It's the beginning," Meuser said on "Newsline."

Meuser said lawmakers are working with the White House to craft a framework and that the House is doing its job.

"This bill is a big step in the right direction. It's largely complete," he said, but added, "It's not perfect."

Meuser said he hopes other members of Congress remember it may not be possible to fix everything in what many refer to as the "Big, Beautiful Bill," especially when it comes to yanking green energy subsidies set up by the Biden administration.

"You can't just pull these things out today, and companies have to live with it tomorrow," Meuser said.

Some predictions claim a full House vote on the bill could be taken on Wednesday, while others say Thursday is more likely.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com