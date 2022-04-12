Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax: Loss of Title 42 Will Only Make Border Worse

Title 42 restrictions have allowed about 55% of the 165,000 immigrants who came to the United States in February alone to be turned away, but with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ending the health-related rule in May, the Biden administration's policies are just making matters worse once again, Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

As with inflation, "the Biden administration's policies do not do anything to improve the situation," Bishop told "National Report." "They make it worse."

Meanwhile, commenting on a report from the Mexican border from Newsmax's Jaeson Jones, who observed immigrants heading into the United States from several parts of the world while the "surge is already underway," Bishop said the video is proof the immigrants are "from everywhere."

"We've heard of Chinese and Russians coming in through the southern border," he said. "Jaeson is right. Much of what happens in terms of border control is what is signaled to populations outside the United States. The signaling that the CDC is going to end this Title 42 exclusion — even before it takes effect — starts pumping up the numbers and they're going to get higher and higher."

But while the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted at the border, Americans still have to wear masks on airplanes or show proof of vaccinations if they're traveling internationally, and "soldiers are still being drummed out of the military for not taking vaccinations," Bishop lamented. "But we're going to drop the Title 42 protection against illegal migrants coming into the country. It's a signal to the outside world. It's what the Biden administration has done frequently. We've already been at disaster proportions, and it's going to get worse."

Meanwhile, Bishop said he thinks there will be Democrats speaking out against allowing the increased numbers of immigrants as well, but said that is "because they know that many of them are going to lose their jobs" in the November election.

"It's almost as if the Biden administration and even the progressives are resigned to this, and they just want to get them the biggest, most massive, insurgent surge into the borders as they can before that takes place," Bishop concluded.

