Rep. Weber to Newsmax: I'm Introducing Censure Resolution Against Rep. Crockett

Republican Rep. Randy Weber told Newsmax that fellow Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat, deserves to be censured for her comments on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rep. Weber told Newsmax's National Report that Rep. Crockett was way out of line when she referenced Gov. Abbott as "Hot Wheels." Rep. Weber called the description "despicable" and pointed out the governor was paralyzed long before he took office and required a wheelchair for mobility.

According to Rep. Weber, he has started to get support from other members of Congress to censure Rep. Crockett. "We're introducing our resolution today. We're going to carry it around to as many people to sign as we can, and make sure that members of the House know that this is not becoming of a member of the United States House of Representatives, and it will not be tolerated."

Rep. Weber said he does not accept Rep. Crockett's apparent attempt to walk back the comment after receiving pushback. "She stepped in it big time. She said something that was unbelievably anti-Texan, in my opinion, because we believe in respect. And now she's trying to roll that back. It's not going to work."

The Texas Republican said it is doubtful any punishment for Rep. Crockett's attack on Gov. Abbott will reach the point of expulsion. "I don't think she's going to get expelled. She needs to learn a lesson."

