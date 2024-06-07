Reagan Biographer to Newsmax: Biden D-Day Speech 'Fool's Errand'

President Joe Biden's attempt to emulate former President Ronald Reagan in a speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France on Thursday was a "fool's errand" and a failure, political consultant and Reagan biographer Craig Shirley told Newsmax on Friday.

Shirley said on "Wake Up America" that comparing Biden's speech at Colleville-sur-Mer with Reagan's remarks in 1984 at Pointe Du Hoc, is akin to "comparing Paul Revere to Al Capone."

"I've already forgotten" Biden's remarks, said Shirley, who has written four books on the 40th president. "Reagan's speech was for the ages. We remember it even 40 years later because it was so poignant. It was so dramatic … principled, it was emotional. It was evocative" while Biden's message on D-Day was "none of those things."

"He never mentioned Israel, which is really odd because Israel was created in the wake of World War II as a direct result of the Holocaust of what [Adolf] Hitler did to the Jews of Europe," said Shirley, who also blasted Biden for not mentioning the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust.

"And not to mention Israel or to mention the antisemitism going on in America today, promulgated by the left, by the Democratic Party on college campuses, is shameful," Shirley said.

According to Shirley, for Biden to attempt a Reagan-like speech "shows astonishing weakness" and "all it does is invite criticism."

"Everything I've heard, everything I've seen in the last 24 hours has been nothing but criticism of [Biden]," he said. "He's not going to get praise from the American right, and he's certainly not going to get praise from the American left. So that leaves him nowhere."

