Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: Biden 'Pretender-in-Chief'

President Joe Biden’s speech in Normandy should’ve focused on those that gave their lives at D-Day, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. told Newsmax Thursday.

"He’s going to pretend to come and memorialize those that served on D-Day, but he’s going to make it a speech about the way he’s taking away democracy," Mast said of Biden’s speech commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day invasion.

"He’s going to make it a speech about securing Ukraine instead of just focusing on those that fought, those that died, those that served, those that inspire new Americans, young Americans to come behind them and be a part of serving this great nation."

Biden duing his address spoke out against surrendering to bullies and dictators like Russian President Vladmir Putin.

"If we were to do that, it means we'd be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches," Biden said.

Mast dismissed Biden as a "pretender-in-chief."

"He's pretending he's masquerading dressing up as president but never really fulfilling the role of what the United States of America deserves," Mast said.

While discussing a Wall Street Journal article that highlighted Biden’s cognitive decline, Mast urged Americans to see what is directly in front of them.

"You see the decisions that he's making," Mast said. "You see his inability to speak on the issues, how he deals with foreign dignitaries, foreign governments. This is not a person fulfilling the role of commander in chief or president of the United States of America and has not done so for three years."

