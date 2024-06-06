WATCH TV LIVE

blaine holt | joe biden | normandy | d-day | speech | ww ii | normandy

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden's D-Day Speech a 'Missed Opportunity'

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 08:19 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt criticized President Joe Biden's D-Day speech at Normandy appearing on Newsmax, labeling it a "missed opportunity" and advocating for a more robust message to honor the sacrifices of those who fought in World War II.

Biden and key U.S. allies gathered in Normandy on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the U.S.-led allied forces' D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France, an event that heralded the beginning of the end of World War II, CBS News reported.

In an interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Holt, the former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO, expressed disappointment in the president's address, stating, "And that's where I think, we miss[ed] an opportunity today. We're looking down the barrel of another World War. And yet the speech today could have been so much more we could have talked about" like contrasting current events.

"We will honor these men. We will honor these men by continuing the legacy of peace in Europe. We will get those adversaries to the table. We will sit down and do everything possible. So that these men will not have died in vain," Holt continued. "And this could have been a stellar moment for an administration. And I'm praying that it inspired our youth to rise above who they are now."

Reflecting on past generations' commitment to freedom and sacrifice, Holt emphasized the importance of leadership and education in inspiring today's youth.

He remarked, "But what they need and what has always been a part of the equation, as you well know, is leadership. They need leadership. They need inspiration. Tell us what we're fighting for. Give us the civics. Give us the history, tell us about this country because they're being denied that in education, but they're ready. We'll get them there, but they need to be led, and these are the times for that."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 06 June 2024 08:19 PM
