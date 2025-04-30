Craig Shirley to Newsmax: Trump's First 100 Days Causing Dems to Have 'Mental Breakdown'

The "remarkable" success of the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term is causing Democrats to have "a mental breakdown," presidential historian Craig Shirley told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Liberal historians will not give it its due, but conservative historians will cite the remarkableness of the first 100 days of the Donald Trump presidency," Shirley said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

It's "nice" to think that Democrats might ultimately "embrace the truth and embrace the facts," Shirley said, before pointing to comments made by Democrat strategist James Carville that seemingly suggest otherwise.

"For instance, James Carville yesterday said that the border had been secured during the Biden presidency at a time when [former President Joe] Biden was letting thousands of illegals cross the borders every day," Shirley said. "But that's the evidence of the mental condition of the Democratic Party is that they are having a mental breakdown right now... because they don't stand for anything. And that is the real story. An old sportswriter once said, 'Sometimes the better story is in the losers' locker room,' and there's going to be a lot of paper cut and milled to write the story about the demise of the Democratic Party.

"Just as the Whigs went south, just as the Republican Party went south in 1974, when the Republican Party died, just as the Anti-Masonic Party, just as the many political parties have lived and died in our 250-year history of America, and we're witnessing right now in real time, this is very historic, the death of the Democratic Party," he said. "They're now down to 21% approval. When [former President Richard] Nixon resigned, the Republicans were at 18% approval. So, the Democrats are only three points better than the Republicans at the worst time in their history."

What makes Trump's first 100 days all the more impressive, Shirley said, is that "he was confronted with many, many problems" from the outset of his return.

"FDR [former President Franklin D. Roosevelt] was confronted with a big problem, the Great Depression, and he enacted something like 99 executive actions and 17 pieces of legislation and 77 laws in the first 100 days to try to alleviate the Great Depression," he said. "But Donald Trump was confronted with many problems, not just the border, but high inflation, America's standing in the world, trade deficits around the world. He was confronted with multiple problems, and he's managed to succeed at the border and inflation and now, apparently, trade relations around the world.

"It's going to rank very, very high in the panoply of American presidential history," Shirley said.

