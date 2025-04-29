Trump Says First 100 Days 'Revolution of Common Sense'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the first 100 days of his second term the most successful such stretch in American history, marking that the world has noticed a "revolution of common sense."

"We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," Trump said from Warren, Michigan, in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform. "And that's according to many, many people. This is the best.

"We're just getting started. You haven't even seen anything yet. It's all just kicking in."

Trump spoke at Macomb Community College in Warren, a suburb of Detroit, visiting a state he narrowly won in November over former Vice President Kamala Harris. He lauded his administration's gains in border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants, plus efforts to curb government waste, strengthen the military, end federal woke policies, and the "Green New Scam," bolster energy production and reduce taxes.

"And above all, we're saving the American dream," Trump said. "We're making America great again. And it's happening fast, too. What the world has witnessed in the past 14 weeks is a revolution of common sense. That's all it is, really. We're conservative, you're conservative, you're liberal, whatever the hell. You know what it's all about? It's about common sense.

"When you think about it, we're for common sense. We like strong borders. We like good education. We like low interest rates. We like being able to buy a beautiful car, and now, deduct the interest on the loan. That's never happened before. We want a strong military. We want low taxes."

Trump earlier in the day visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, about 20 miles north of Warren. He announced the base, whose future was in doubt following the phaseout of the A-10 Warthog, will receive 21 new F-15EX fighter jets.

"In 100 days, we have delivered the most profound change in Washington in nearly 100 years," Trump said in Warren. "I read an editorial today that this is the most consequential presidency in history. How about that? And it wasn't even by a group that would normally be supporting us. It was a group of people that I think they tend to be on the liberal side, but they said it's the most important election, the Nov. 5, that changed it all.

"You have to see when you hear some of these numbers, but that is the most consequential election that we've ever had in our country. And what a nice thing. I'm going to start again subscribing to that particular paper, even if I don't read it much, I'm going to subscribe. But it was a very nice compliment, especially from them."

Trump earlier Tuesday also signed an executive order that provides temporary relief to automakers impacted from his proposed tariffs.

"Got a lot of auto jobs coming," Trump said to raucous applause. "Watch what's happening. The companies are coming in by the tens. You got to see what's happening. They all want to come back to Michigan and build cars again. You know why? Because of our tax and tariff policy.

"They're coming from all over the world. They're coming up and they're opening up plants, and they're talking to us all day and all night. They want to get here, and they're coming in at levels you've never seen before. And I want to thank the auto workers for your support."

