Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump to 'Fundamentally Transform' D.C.

Corey Lewandowski, senior advisor to the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump will "fundamentally transform the way Washington works" once he takes office.

"It's been an exciting week," Lewandowski said on "Newsline" in an interview on Wednesday, adding, "Once again, America is the leader and we saw that on the world stage as people are calling for world peace now they know Donald Trump is coming back."

He continued, "And we've got an opportunity with the people that Donald Trump is surrounding himself with at this Cabinet to fundamentally transform the way Washington works."

Lewandowski said, "And I love this new agency," the Department of Government Efficiency, which will be led by billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who he said are "coming in to cut spending, I love it."

When asked about Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who won a secret ballot to become the next Senate GOP leader, Lewandowski said that while "most of the America first and make America great again movement wanted" Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott, Thune "has been a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump."

Lewandowski said, "The concern is this that a [Senate Minority Leader Kentucky Republican] Mitch McConnell acolyte will do something to potentially preclude President Trump's momentum and agenda from going forward."

He added that despite these concerns, Republicans have "a opportunity now for the first two years of this administration to take advantage of unified government."

Lewandowski said, "Donald Trump is coming to Washington, D.C. with a mandate. Senator Thune said he is on that team, he understands that Donald Trump is a leader of the Republican Party and the leader of the world. And so it's going to be up to him to implement Donald Trump's agenda, which is to cut taxes, to secure our border, and to give more economic opportunity to every American."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com