Lewandowski to Newsmax: Election a Choice Between Prosperity, Debt

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, urged Americans to recognize the gravity of the upcoming election, calling it a pivotal moment for the nation's future and a choice between prosperity and more debt.

"The American people have an opportunity here in just a few short days to set the course of our country for generations to come," Lewandowski told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"And it can either be one of economic prosperity, which Donald Trump will provide, and safety and security for our families by closing the border ... or you can continue down the path we are on, which is more debt, more burden for our children and our grandchildren, and having no rules and coming into this country and allowing criminals to take over.

"So the choice is now before the American people, and I trust them implicitly. I know they're going to make the right decision, and they're going to send Donald Trump and make him the 47th president of the United States," he said, predicting "Donald Trump is going to win this race with over 300 electoral votes."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com