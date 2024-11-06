WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: corey lewandowski | donald trump | kamla harris | joe rogan | podcasts | youth | voters

Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump Went to New Mediums, Harris Refused

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:02 PM EST

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Wednesday that one reason President-elect Donald Trump managed to capture so much of the younger vote was that Vice President Kamala Harris "refused to go on" new mediums.

On Tuesday, Trump became the first Republican to capture the national popular vote in 20 years, when former President George W. Bush was elected in 2004. Lewandowski said that "half of America now consumes their information" on alternative platforms.

Host Carl Higbie played a clip of Harris from earlier in the campaign where she said, "What else do we know about this population 18 through 24? They're stupid." Lewandowski commented, "Yeah, they're stupid, and you know what they do? They listen to podcasts. And you, so you saw Donald Trump on Joe Rogan.

"You see him on all these different outlets where the younger generation is consuming their information," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"So, Donald Trump went to those mediums. She [Harris] refused to go on Joe Rogan. She had the opportunity to, but she was afraid to. They know she's inauthentic. They know that she's not an honest person," Lewandowski added.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


