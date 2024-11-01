Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Women Are Not 'Monolithic' Voters

There's a gender gap in the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, but that doesn't mean she's got the race wrapped up with women voters, Trump senior adviser Corey Lewandowski said on Newsmax Friday.

"We also saw that in 2016, every woman said that they were going to support Hillary Clinton and the exit polls show that they didn't because women are not monolithic," Lewandowski told Newsmax's "National Report."

His comments come in response to Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, who posted on X that a disproportionate number of women are voting early, and if men don't follow suit, Harris will win the election.

But Lewandowski said that women are "just as concerned about issues of economic security and economic prosperity and homeland security and national security as everybody else is," and that women will vote for the candidate who they will best address those issues.

"Kamala Harris's whole function is to say, 'vote for me so I can be the first female president of the United States,'" said Lewandowski.

"The American people are smart, and they have seen what has transpired over the last four years," he added. "And because of that, I think they're going to turn out in record numbers. We've already seen 60 million people vote, and it doesn't matter what race ethnicity, gender, or religion you are, Donald Trump is going to give you more economic prosperity for your life."

