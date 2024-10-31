WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kamala harris | julia roberts | campaign | ad | vote | women | lie

Outrage Over Ad Suggesting Women Lie About Harris Vote

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 08:08 PM EDT

Conservatives are outraged over a new campaign ad from Vice President Kamala Harris, narrated by actress Julia Roberts, which calls on women to vote for Harris even if they have to lie to their husbands about it, The Hill reported Thursday.

The ad shows a woman at a polling place with her husband as Roberts says, "In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know." The woman winks at a fellow female voter while choosing Harris on the ballot, then nods as her husband asks if she made the "right choice."

Critics have called the ad "nauseating," "insulting," and "disgusting."

Victoria Sullivan, a Republican running for a seat in the New Hampshire state Senate, posted Wednesday on X: "Dear Julia Roberts, Your commercial insinuating that women voting for Trump are being coerced or intimidated by their husbands is insulting. We aren't the ones being manipulated by the press or Hollywood."

Another person posted Tuesday on X: "The whole Kamala campaign is based on deceit, and here is proof. Thanks, @juliaroberts, for asking married people to lie to each other."

In another post Thursday on X, a person wrote: "George Clooney and Julia Roberts think it is so embarrassing to vote for Kamala Harris that you need to hide it from your spouse."

Vote for Common Good, a nonprofit organization responsible for ad, responded to backlash.

"The backlash from certain men who are horrified to think their wives might disagree with them actually proves our point," said Doug Pagitt, the group's executive director, according to The Hill. "We know the MAGA movement is putting increased pressure on people, but we also know the strong will of Americans when they stand in the voting booth.

"Kamala Harris and her team believe that there will be millions of women that undermine their husbands and do so in a way that it's not detectable in the polling."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 31 October 2024 08:08 PM
