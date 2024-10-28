Conn. Senate Candidate Matt Corey to Newsmax: Voters Seek 'Change, Opportunity'

A lot of the younger voters in Connecticut "are looking for change and opportunity" as Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy's failed policies are not working, GOP Senate candidate Matt Corey told Newsmax.

"There's a lot of people that aren't speaking," Corey told Monday's "National Report." "I've traveled the state of Connecticut. A lot of the younger voters are looking for change and opportunity.

"Three quarters of the buildings in our capital city are in foreclosure. There's a lot of people that are my age between 50 and 60 years old losing their jobs. They're getting shipped overseas. They're too young to retire, and they're competing with younger kids with master's degrees, so now they're too old to hire.

"So, we're seeing a lot of outpouring of support because we need change. We need optimism in this country. And if you just look at my opponent's foreign policy, it's failed foreign policy, who embraced relieving sanctions on Iran, who embraced taking the Houthis off the terrorist organization watch list.

"I support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [Murphy] is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He's on the short list of the secretary of the state. His failed foreign policy is what we are seeing in the Middle East today.

"They are not working. I would support President Trump's maximum pressure policies. So, people are seeing what's happening. We need change. He's been down in the United States Senate for two terms."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com