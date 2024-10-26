Dick Morris to Newsmax: Tied Polls Suggest Trump Leads in Electoral College

Dick Morris, a close adviser to former president Donald Trump and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, believes that recent polls showing a tied race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris actually indicate a Trump lead in the Electoral College.

In an appearance on “Saturday Report,” Morris discussed the latest polling data showing a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris.

Morris observed that while the Real Clear Politics average and the Times-Siena poll show the race tied at 48%, the underlying dynamics favor Trump in the Electoral College.

“I just want to make a point, though, when the media shows a tie race, like the Times-Siena poll did for between Trump and Harris in the popular vote, what they're really saying is that Trump is beating Harris by 2 to 3 points in the Electoral College,” he explained.

He elaborated on the distinction between the popular vote and the Electoral College, using the 2016 election as an example.

“Remember, in 2016 ... the popular vote was 3% for Hillary. And yet she got massacred in the Electoral College,” Morris said, attributing this to the influence of populous states like New York and California on the popular vote. “The states in the Electoral College, which are not biased that way, end up reflecting a much higher Republican and conservative vote.”

“If you look through the national polling, there are very few, if any, that show more than a three-point margin for Harris ... that says that those polls are showing a massive Trump win in the Electoral College. And I think that's clearly what you're looking at,” he added.

“It just all tilted very rapidly because the media has been so pro-Harris and so anti-Trump,” Morris said, suggesting that last-minute shifts could alter the current race as well.

Morris emphasized that Trump supporters' discussions and information sharing could be pivotal in shifting the race.

“The difference between victory and a landslide is really going to be the word of mouth of the Trump supporters,” he said, highlighting the importance of grassroots communication outside the media as Election Day draws closer.

