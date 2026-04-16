OMB Chief: DHS 'Disintegrating' Amid Funding Lapse

The director of the White House Office of Management and Budget told a Senate panel on Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security is in dire straits after a more than two-month partial shutdown has starved it of its discretionary funding.

Russell Vought testified before the Senate Budget Committee that DHS has been "disintegrating" since funding lapsed on Feb. 14 over Democrats' opposition to immigration enforcement tactics under the Trump administration.

"As of right now, the Department of Homeland Security is disintegrating because the Secretary [Markwayne Mullin] and I are having to figure out ways to temporarily fund people's paychecks so that we don't have people quit and embark on new careers," Vought testified.

Although Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection are largely funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the funding dispute has affected other agencies within DHS.

Those include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Senate on March 27 passed a funding bill for DHS that included discretionary appropriations for all agencies except ICE and CBP in a concession to Democrats. But that measure has stalled in the House.

Republicans in Congress are considering a reconciliation proposal to fund DHS. The process would allow them to bypass a Senate filibuster.

"We're in a crisis right now because of the fact that the Democrats did not fund the Department of Homeland Security for a month, and as a result, we had a Department of Homeland Security that was disintegrating, and the Senate then had to take steps to pass everything but ICE and the CBP," Vought said.

"So now we're in a situation where we have to, on the mandatory side, pass a reconciliation bill to fund those two law enforcement agencies because the Democrats wouldn't do it through the normal appropriations process.

"This process has to be tight. It has to be timely, and we fully expect to get that done between now and June."

Vought warned that more workers will quit if Congress doesn't soon restore the agency's funding.

"They will indeed, and some of the things that we were seeing the weekend Secretary Mullin took office was incredibly concerning," he said. "We have to have a funding mechanism for the entirety of the Department of Homeland Security, including those two important law enforcement agencies."

He added that the funding lapse is also putting the country at risk, both in preventing a 9/11-style terrorist attack and in helping Americans affected by a natural disaster.

"We are not prepared for a natural disaster from a funding standpoint," Vought said. "All of the law enforcement agencies, including TSA, are affected.

"Right now, we are temporarily using a fund from the 'one big beautiful bill' to pay salaries so that the secretary of homeland security doesn't have a complete walkout on his hands."