Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Trump 'Deserves Cabinet Loyal to His Agenda'

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., voiced strong support for President-elect Donald Trump's agenda and Cabinet picks during an appearance Wednesday on Newsmax, saying Trump has earned a team that aligns with his vision for America.

Budd endorsed Trump's vision for his next administration, emphasizing the need for a Cabinet fully committed to advancing Trump's agenda. Budd shared his thoughts during an interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"I do agree," Budd said when asked about Vice President-elect JD Vance's recent statement that Trump deserves a loyal Cabinet.

"He knows what he's doing," he said. "He was elected to shake up Washington, D.C. People are tired of business as usual. And he's bringing in candidates that will support his agenda, which reflects the values of the American people."

"America was unsafe, and it's unaffordable, and we're going to fix that. We're going to live up to Donald Trump's promises, and he deserves a great Cabinet," he added.

The discussion also touched on Trump's nominee for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, and broader questions about GOP unity. Asked whether he would vote for Gaetz and support potential moves by Trump to adjourn Congress in response to internal Republican obstruction, Budd underscored the importance of aligning governance with Trump's priorities.

"Well, the guardrails here should really be President Trump's agenda, which the American people overwhelmingly support," Budd said. "Popular votes, plus electoral votes and the Constitution. So, Trump's agenda, the Constitution — those should be the guardrails."

Budd noted that the process for confirming Gaetz would follow a standard path: "In his case, in particular, it's going to go through judiciary first. And I look forward to having that [nomination] before the whole floor."

Gaetz, a staunch ally of Trump, has proposed sweeping changes to the Department of Justice, aiming to address what he and others in Trump's circle describe as the weaponization of the agency against conservatives.

Meanwhile, House Republicans remain divided over a long-running ethics investigation involving Gaetz. The House Ethics Committee voted Wednesday against releasing its findings, with another meeting scheduled for Dec. 5 to reconsider the report's publication.

Trump recently secured a decisive electoral victory and expanded the GOP's Senate majority to 53-47. He has also called for solid support from Republican lawmakers as he prepares to implement his agenda and solidify his Cabinet.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

