Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Hasn't Shown 'Ounce of Unity' as President

President Joe Biden ran on the theme of bringing Americans together, but he has not shown an "ounce of unity duing the entire first year of his presidency," Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Thursday ahead of the president's speech on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot where he blamed former President Donald Trump for the attack.

"He's only been divisive," Comer, R-Ky., said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Every piece of legislation that he's proposed has been partisan. He has no Republican support and he seeks no Republican input, and as a result, he has accomplished very, very little legislatively."

The American people have also seen the results of liberal Democratic policy through Biden's executive orders, which have brought no border security but increased crime, said Comer.

He added that Biden, in his speech at the Capitol, was given a bully pulpit and a chance to try to unite Americans, but "he's only going to further divide a very divided United States of America."

Meanwhile, Comer said the mainstream media is "trying to embarrass" Trump.

"What happened on Jan. 6 was unacceptable," said Comer. "I condemned it then, and I condemn it now. I was actually on the House floor, and I can tell you it was something that we should never see again in the United States of America, especially in the center of democracy."

However, there should be investigations into the security lapse that allowed people to be able to storm the Capitol, but Democrats have "just tried to play this from an angle of embarrassing Donald Trump and embarrassing the Republicans," the congressman said.

"If they were sincere about a true investigation they would try to figure out what happened with the lapse and security of the Capitol," said Comer.

He also criticized comments from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who heads the House select committee investigating the attacks. Thompson said earlier this week that the group's final report should be out in October, which would put it out shortly before the November elections.

"It's all political," said Comer. "It's been political from day one, and that's very unfortunate."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the chance to do something about the issue through a bipartisan manner, but she refused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recommendations for the select committee.

"She made the committee partisan from day one; and therefore, the majority of Americans aren't going to put any credibility into whatever the final report says," said Comer. "That's unfortunate because I do believe the American people deserve answers. We also deserve answers to the security lapse, and they're not even going to cover that … it's very unfortunate."

