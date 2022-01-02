Poll: 68 Percent of Americans Say Jan. 6 Event 'Harbinger of Increasing Political Violence'

Sixty-eight percent of Americans see the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol as "a harbinger of increasing political violence, not an isolated incident," according to a new CBS/YouGov poll published Sunday.

The events of Jan. 6, which are currently being investigated by a House panel created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were widely condemned when they happened and still are today by majorities of both parties, according to the poll.

A Jan. 2021 poll found that 87% of respondents disapproved of the actions of those who forced their way into the Capitol, compared with 13% who approved. In the current poll, 83% say they disapprove of those who broke into the Capitol compared with 17% who approve.

The survey, conducted Dec. 23-27, 2021, among 2,063 U.S. adult residents, also found: