Poll: 68 Percent of Americans Say Jan. 6 Event 'Harbinger of Increasing Political Violence'

police officers hold january sixth rioters on the ground in the capitol building
(Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 02 January 2022 05:35 PM

Sixty-eight percent of Americans see the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol as "a harbinger of increasing political violence, not an isolated incident," according to a new CBS/YouGov poll published Sunday.

The events of Jan. 6, which are currently being investigated by a House panel created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were widely condemned when they happened and still are today by majorities of both parties, according to the poll.

A Jan. 2021 poll found that 87% of respondents disapproved of the actions of those who forced their way into the Capitol, compared with 13% who approved. In the current poll, 83% say they disapprove of those who broke into the Capitol compared with 17% who approve.

The survey, conducted Dec. 23-27, 2021, among 2,063 U.S. adult residents, also found:

  • Among Americans who think QAnon ideas are at least probably true, approval of the Capitol events goes up to 50%
  • 41% of all survey respondents said most of those who forced their way into the Capitol were typical of most Trump supporters, while 9% of Republican respondents said the same
  • Only a quarter of Americans call what happened "patriotism" or "defending freedom."
  • Among those who say Jan. 6 was an act of patriotism, 82% say those who attended the event were exercising their right to protest, 79% say they were drawing attention to fraud in the 2020 presidential election, 64% say they were standing up for former President Donald Trump and 35% say they were trying to stop the vote count.
  • 62% say Trump should not seek the presidency again, compared with 26% who say he should run in 2024 and 12% who say he should fight to be made president right now.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans see the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol as "a harbinger of increasing political violence, not an isolated incident," according to a new CBS/YouGov poll published Sunday.
Sunday, 02 January 2022 05:35 PM
