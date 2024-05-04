WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Only Republicans Support Israel Now

By    |   Saturday, 04 May 2024 11:17 AM EDT

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Saturday that although congressional support of Israel has always been a bipartisan issue, "now it's only the Republicans" who support Israel.

Following a tumultuous two weeks on America's college campuses, Republicans have been critical of how long it took President Joe Biden to respond to the crisis. Some in the media have described Biden's words as "too little too late," but Hern said Biden's reaction is just part of the "Democrats' mantra" of leading from behind.

“They don’t care about America. They're more for Hamas than they are for the Jews. [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] wouldn't even talking about having a clean Israel bill. He pushed on [House] Speaker [Mike] Johnson [R-La.] not to send it over because he didn't want to have it. He didn't want to support Israel," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"You know the different groups out there that have always been bipartisan. The American leadership has always had a bipartisan support of Israel. Now it's only the Republicans. And, you know, now the Jewish people are conflicted, I'm sure, to see what's happening in this White House and in the Senate," Hern added.

