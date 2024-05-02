Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Is a 'Follower, Not a Leader'

President Joe Biden's late-to-the-table response to campus protests illustrates his position as "a follower, not a leader," Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

In an interview on "American Agenda," Hern said America needs to "send the rest of the world a message that we stand strong with our friends in Israel."

"Once again, we see Joe Biden being a follower, not a leader," Hern charged. "This is the way he's ran his presidency since day one — waiting for the rest of the world to be in total chaos before he tries to do something, and we're seeing that play out now in our college campuses around America.

"Almost two weeks of chaos … and he's remained silent," he added.

Hern also chastised Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as the highest elected Jewish member ever in Congress for "saying nothing."

In contrast, he said, "You saw our speaker of the House [Mike Johnson, R-La.] … go to Columbia [University] with Republican lawmakers to address the crowd, to get a firsthand look.

"This is the same thing as played out time and time again with this president," he railed. "We can talk most recently in his presidency about the border. He never wants to go to the border to see the real problem. This is how he runs his office.

"Don't see the problem, so therefore it must just go away. And with Republican pressure … he can't ignore it any longer."

Hern urged the United States "send a message to the rest of the world unlike the message that Joe Biden is sending, which is, We're not with Israel — or maybe we are today, but we're not tomorrow.

"We need to stand strong with our friends in Israel, [and] our Jewish neighbors that are here in the states," he declared. "I think we need to send a message that we're standing strong and we're for a safe America, not one that's in total chaos like we see right now."

