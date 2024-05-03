WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: college | protests | antisemitic | unc

UNC Student to Newsmax: Protest Became About America

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 08:59 PM EDT

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Isaac Maleh told Newsmax on Friday that once pro-Palestinian demonstrators started taking down the American flag, the protests "became an American issue."

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters attempted the take down the American flag on the UNC quad, until members of Pi Kappa Phi showed up to prevent the flag from touching the ground. Although the Palestinian flag was raised briefly, the photos of the fraternity brothers in full patriot display went viral.

Maleh said he wasn't a member of the fraternity and was at the demonstration as an Orthodox Jew singing the "Israeli anthem or the American anthem" just to demonstrate love rather than "hatred for the other side."

A GoFundMe page set up inspired by the photo has far surpassed the initial goal of $15,000 and has now raised over $500,000.

Maleh said the funds are "amazing," but "we don't need $500,000 to throw a party."

"If it were up to me, I'd be donating the rest of the money to combat antisemitism or the fallen officers in Charlotte, but we'll see what happens," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Isaac Maleh told Newsmax on Friday that once pro-Palestinian demonstrators started taking down the American flag, the protests "became an American issue."
college, protests, antisemitic, unc
246
2024-59-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved