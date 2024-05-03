UNC Student to Newsmax: Protest Became About America

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Isaac Maleh told Newsmax on Friday that once pro-Palestinian demonstrators started taking down the American flag, the protests "became an American issue."

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters attempted the take down the American flag on the UNC quad, until members of Pi Kappa Phi showed up to prevent the flag from touching the ground. Although the Palestinian flag was raised briefly, the photos of the fraternity brothers in full patriot display went viral.

Maleh said he wasn't a member of the fraternity and was at the demonstration as an Orthodox Jew singing the "Israeli anthem or the American anthem" just to demonstrate love rather than "hatred for the other side."

A GoFundMe page set up inspired by the photo has far surpassed the initial goal of $15,000 and has now raised over $500,000.

Maleh said the funds are "amazing," but "we don't need $500,000 to throw a party."

"If it were up to me, I'd be donating the rest of the money to combat antisemitism or the fallen officers in Charlotte, but we'll see what happens," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

