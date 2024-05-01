Over $160k Raised for Frat House That Protected Flag at UNC

A GoFundMe page for the fraternity house that defended the American flag during pro-Palestinian protests has raised over $160,000 in one day.

As of Wednesday evening, the organizers are nearing their goal of $175,000 to "throw 'em a rager" for the members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

"Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak university administrators," greeted visitors to the fundraising site.

"But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the antisemitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes."

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters attempted the take down the American flag on the UNC quad, until members of Pi Kappa Phi showed up to prevent the flag from touching the ground. Although the Palestinian flag was eventually raised, the photos of the fraternity brothers in full patriot display went viral.

The GoFundMe page took a noble but tongue-in-cheek approach to their praise of the boys saying, "Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde, laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles."

"These boys … no, men, of the UNC-Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi gave the best to America and now they deserve the best."

The fraternity brothers were said to have been pelted with water bottles, rocks, sticks, and profanity during their time protecting the flag.

"Helps us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud."

A barrier has since been put in place around the flag with the interim chancellor of UNC, Lee Roberts, saying, "That flag will stay there as long as I am chancellor."