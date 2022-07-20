Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Biden Should Be Focused on Protecting American Families, Not Climate

President Joe Biden should be focusing on protecting families and making the American economy work, not on executive climate actions, says Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas.

"He just came and held this press conference today. The context of it is he just got back from Saudi Arabia begging them to pump more oil when we would do it here in Texas," Cloud said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

"This has just never been about the climate. It's all about control of the economy and doing everything we can to depress the productivity of the American worker at the sake of putting together of the Liberal World Order they are trying to implement even if it's on the backs of the American worker and the American family who is having to make a decision between food and fuel. This is not what the American president should be working on, for sure. We should be protecting families, we should be doing everything we can to make the American economy work and frankly, that's the best thing for the world as well."

Biden on Wednesday announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, "This is an emergency and I will look at it that way."

The president stopped short, though, of declaring a formal climate emergency, which Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden hinted such a step could be coming.

"Let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency,'' Biden said. He pledged to use his power as president "to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders and regulatory power that a president possesses."

Cloud also slammed the hypocrisy on the left, which "seems to think the environment stops at our border."

"It just doesn't make any sort of sense at all," he said.

"The fact is America is producing energy better, more responsibly, more sustainably, more efficiently than the rest of the world and so, we need to be taking up more of the world's supplies, not less. We certainly don't need to be going to countries that don't have our best interest in mind or countries that are doing it worse than us to ask them to do more. That's the wrong approach. It's not good for the environment, it's certainly not good for the American family, it's not good for the peace and security of the world," he added.