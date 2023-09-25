Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden Needs to Be Impeached'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden “needs to be impeached.”

The congresswoman told “Newsline” that House Republicans are “trying to get those suspicious activity reports tracked, along with the numerous public error, foreign entities, and entities created by the Biden administration to cover up all this web of corruption.”

She continued: “Remember something … Burisma took Hunter Biden, put him on the board along with Devon Archer. They were not qualified to be on this board, but when Burisma was getting in trouble for corruption … Burisma said, We need your dad to get in and help. So what did Biden do when they were coming down to go after to crack down on Burisma’s corruption? Joe Biden used our money, a billion dollars withheld from and withheld from the Ukrainians.”

Tenney added: “We’re talking about theft of services, bribery, leveraging the United States government for personal gain ... there are text messages between Hunter and his daughter saying, 'Don't worry. Next time you're going to get all the money, you're not going to have to share it.’”

The New York Republican went on to conclude that impeachment will force Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.

“Well I think the impeachment inquiry is going to go into a full-on impeachment. I don't see him as being the candidate.

"The Democrats are scrambling; Donald Trump's leading in the polls by double-digits right now. … I think the next several months will be very dynamic. We'll see what happens. But Joe Biden needs to be impeached. No doubt.”

