Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Bigger 'Problem' for Dems

Democrats do not have a problem with Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., because he is a replaceable part, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"Believe it or not, the Biden case is worse," Tenney told "Saturday Report." "It is using money from enemies or corrupt countries like Burisma, a corrupt energy company, China — using an energy company in China, Romania, Serbia.

"There's actually literally dozens of companies or countries across the world that the Bidens used. And it's very similar to the theft of honest services, bribery, all those ... schemes that we've seen coming out. These are all impeachable offenses, by the way.

"I do think the difference here is this: The Democrats have a problem. It's all about power at the executive level."

The problem remains with President Joe Biden and the Democrats' tenuous hold on the White House, Tenney told host Rita Cosby.

"Sen. Menendez is expendable," Tenney continued. "They can let him go because they're going to get another Democrat probably elected in New Jersey.

"They can't give up the controls of the police power they have at the FBI and the DOJ [Department of Justice], if we were to actually bring down someone like Joe Biden. That's the critical difference."

Democratic rule in New Jersey is not in question, according to Tenney, but Biden's hold on the White House and the powers of the Justice Department are, particularly if former President Donald Trump returns to the presidency.

"You're dealing with a senator who can be replaced by another Democrat; and you're dealing with Joe Biden, who could be replaced, possibly by President Trump, who they're doing everything they can to cook up charges against him that are not legitimate — that are not this true theft of services, bribery, money laundering, all the things that are happening with the Biden family on a grand scale."

Making a comparison to Watergate, Tenney noted Biden is not only leading what appears to be a coverup, but he is also the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

"We talk about Watergate; you know Richard Nixon didn't actually commit the crimes; there were people that work for him that did," Tenney said. "There was a coverup, but we have Joe Biden committing crimes, through his family — using his vulnerable family members, by the way; what a wonderful guy he is — and then taking that money and using that influence that he has and then committing the coverup on top of it, using our FBI, our DOJ that is supposed to be representing us."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to not be in control of America's justice, as evidenced in congressional testimony this week, according to Tenney.

"Merrick Garland does not respect the fact that the Department of Justice is being used by Joe Biden to protect him," she said. "They've slow-walked a number of our claims — our actually valid claims that we have against Hunter Biden on tax evasion — and they have allowed the statute of limitations to expire because Merrick Garland has slow-walked this evidence and our ability to get the evidence.

"We need to prove that we have impeachable offenses."

Congress remains hamstrung by the reality Biden and Garland still control the power on whether to self-prosecute their own malfeasance, Tenney said.

"Remember, one of the most frustrating things to explain to the public is, as members of Congress, we only have subpoena power," she said. "We can bring people forward, and we can make criminal referrals. We cannot prosecute, and that's the frustrating thing.

"We've got to rely on a Biden Department of Justice under corrupt dirty cop Merrick Garland. The Department of Justice, other members, the FBI: Those are the people that have to prosecute, and they refuse to do it because they're protecting Joe Biden."

