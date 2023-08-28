Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Trump Cases Equal Election Interference

The four court cases involving former President Donald Trump represent election interference by the Biden administration, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday morning.

Trump, currently the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted in four separate cases involving alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the handling of classified documents after leaving office, and alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"It's all the biggest case of election interference we've ever seen," Tenney said on "Wake Up America."

"This is election interference, just like the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton used the [Russian] dossier to try to condemn and prevent President Trump from not only winning the election, but even taking office. And they riddled him for four years in office with this horrible scandal."

Tenney spoke on the day a judge in Atlanta would preside over a hearing to determine whether the Fulton County case, in which Trump and another 18 defendants are accused of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results, will be removed to federal court.

"I think it'll be granted. Obviously, there are federal implications," Tenney said. "I look at this entire scheme against Donald Trump as sort of a government-driven sort of RICO claim.

"There's conspiracy, they're all working together. Members of the prosecution team were in the White House, from places where they're going after Trump, they're picking jurisdictions where Trump can't get a fair jury. Obviously, the District of Columbia where [it's] 95% Democrats and didn't vote for him. Places in certain parts of Georgia … but I think in federal court, this is where it belongs."

Tenney added that Democrats are trying to "dirty" up Trump while Biden "is so corrupt, is committing crimes, literal crimes."

"They're trying to create this sort of appearance of Trump being a criminal just like Biden. But it's not true," Tenney said. "I mean, these things against Trump are not real crimes. Biden is committing real crimes, and he's using the most powerful arms of our government.

"The FBI, the DOJ, the IRS, the whistleblower scandal going on right now where they're trying to keep the whistleblowers from speaking right, all of this is, you know, actually crimes happening in plain sight. At some point, the Democrats have to say enough is enough. We can't accept this two-tiered system of justice, and we also can't accept Joe Biden is this corrupt and our president."

