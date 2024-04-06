×
Tags: claudia tenney | mike johnson | congress | border

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Speaker Understands Concept of Unity

By    |   Saturday, 06 April 2024 11:59 AM EDT

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., "understands the concept of unity and that one or two people right now who will move away from keeping us together will actually cause the Democrats to take over."

Tenney, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, said that because they hold a razor-thin majority, the Republicans do not have the luxury of being able to create "performance art" and seek notoriety as she said some House members have done.

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., criticized Johnson, posting on X, "Speaker Johnson completely surrendered all power we had in the House to stop horrendous crimes like child rape by illegals when he fully funded [President Joe] Biden's deadly open border without a fight."

Tenney said even the most radical members of the Democrats will "stay in line" and vote together to maintain party unity.

"What I really love about Speaker Johnson is he's in a quest for truth and realizes the grave responsibility of keeping us afloat and that we [Republicans] are the last line of defense against the authoritarian left and the weaponization of government," she said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


