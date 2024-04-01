×
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | mike johnson | ukraine

Rep. Greene Intensifies Criticism of House Speaker

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 02:08 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., amplified her criticism of House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday, accusing him of endangering public safety by surrendering to Democrats on border security, The Hill reported.

"If Speaker Johnson gives another $60 billion to the defense of Ukraine's border after he FULLY FUNDED Biden's deadly open border, the cruel joke would be on the American people," Greene wrote on X.

In another post on X later Monday, Greene wrote: "Speaker Johnson completely surrendered all power we had in the House to stop horrendous crimes like child rape by illegals when he fully funded Biden's deadly open border without a fight."

Greene has been upset that Johnson recently endorsed funding the government through September via a large spending deal with President Joe Biden, an agreement that left out the tougher border security measures many conservatives had demanded, The Hill reported.

Greene's barbs at the speaker came a day after Johnson addressed the issue.

"These are not the perfect pieces of legislation that you and I and Marjorie would draft if we had the ability to do it differently," Johnson told Fox News on Sunday. "But with the smallest margin in U.S. history, we're sometimes going to get legislation that we don't like."

Greene recently introduced a resolution to remove Johnson as speaker, although she has not moved to force a vote on it. However, Monday's comments suggest she'll do so if she objects to his handling of the upcoming Ukraine debate. 

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 01 April 2024 02:08 PM
