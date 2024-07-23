WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lies | democrats | democracy | threat | coup | nominee | kamala harris

Trump: 'Lyin' Kamala' Not Competent

By    |   Tuesday, 23 July 2024 09:28 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform to rebuke Kamala Harris while attaching a new nickname to the vice president, the presumptive Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Harris has received the backing of President Joe Biden, who announced Sunday he was ending his reelection campaign.

Trump late Monday night took to Truth Social and wrote about "Lyin' Kamala," whom he previously called "Laffin' Kamala."

"Lyin' Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed 'Border Czar' who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole [sic] numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP! Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA2024" Trump wrote.

While saying the vice president is not competent, Trump also attacked ABC News for inflating the abilities of both Biden and Harris.

"ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute WORST in the business," Trump wrote. "They try to make Crooked Joe into a brave warrior because he didn't have the 'guts' to fight it out — He quit! They then tried to make 'Sleepy' look like a great President – he was the WORST, and Lyin' Kamala into a competent person, which she is not.

"ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many! MAGA2024"

The former president also cited Harris' unpopularity.

"NBC News Poll: Lyin' Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history. WOW, that is not a great sound bite!" Trump posted.

The Republican presidential nominee then turned his attention to Democrats, accusing them of misleading Republicans and all Americans about Biden's cognitive state.

"The Democrats lied and misled the public about Crooked Joe Biden, and now we find he is a complete and total Cognitive and Physical 'MESS.' They also mislead the Republican Party, causing it to waste a great deal of time and money. To be resumed!" Trump posted.

Trump previously has used the "Lyin'" label for other people, including 2016 presidential candidate "Lyin' Hillary" Clinton, former FBI director "Lyin' James Comey."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform to rebuke Kamala Harris while attaching a new nickname to the vice president, the presumptive Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
lies, democrats, democracy, threat, coup, nominee, kamala harris, donald trump, joe biden
356
2024-28-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved