Trump: 'Lyin' Kamala' Not Competent

Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform to rebuke Kamala Harris while attaching a new nickname to the vice president, the presumptive Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Harris has received the backing of President Joe Biden, who announced Sunday he was ending his reelection campaign.

Trump late Monday night took to Truth Social and wrote about "Lyin' Kamala," whom he previously called "Laffin' Kamala."

"Lyin' Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed 'Border Czar' who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole [sic] numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP! Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA2024" Trump wrote.

While saying the vice president is not competent, Trump also attacked ABC News for inflating the abilities of both Biden and Harris.

"ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute WORST in the business," Trump wrote. "They try to make Crooked Joe into a brave warrior because he didn't have the 'guts' to fight it out — He quit! They then tried to make 'Sleepy' look like a great President – he was the WORST, and Lyin' Kamala into a competent person, which she is not.

"ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many! MAGA2024"

The former president also cited Harris' unpopularity.

"NBC News Poll: Lyin' Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history. WOW, that is not a great sound bite!" Trump posted.

The Republican presidential nominee then turned his attention to Democrats, accusing them of misleading Republicans and all Americans about Biden's cognitive state.

"The Democrats lied and misled the public about Crooked Joe Biden, and now we find he is a complete and total Cognitive and Physical 'MESS.' They also mislead the Republican Party, causing it to waste a great deal of time and money. To be resumed!" Trump posted.

Trump previously has used the "Lyin'" label for other people, including 2016 presidential candidate "Lyin' Hillary" Clinton, former FBI director "Lyin' James Comey."