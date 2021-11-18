Rep. Tenney: Biden's Infrastructure Plan 'Biggest Big Ugly' in US History

Upstate New York Rep. Claudia Tenney joined Newsmax on Thursday to discuss the Biden administration's $1.85 trillion ''Build Back Better'' infrastructure plan, which she told ''Spicer & Co.'' was the ''biggest big ugly in our nation's history.''

The Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday that ''Build Back Better'' would add $367 billion to the national debt over the next decade. The cost projection undercuts Biden's long-standing pledge that the plan would decrease the deficit, according to USA Today.

''It's cobbled together all kinds of leverages for everyone,'' Tenney, a Republican, told the network. ''The moderates are getting their state and local tax deduction ... which actually provides billions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthiest in our communities.

''We're creating 87,000 new IRS agents. Do you think they're going to go after those rich people who are now getting the state and local tax deductions and billions in tax savings? No, they're going to go after the average people.''

The congresswoman continued, addressing how the plan's 300,000-strong ''civilian climate core'' would vastly outnumber the current 182,000 active-duty Marines and be used to harass small businesses for not adhering to environmental policy.

''These are going to be people that are going to go out — they're not going to go after the big giants — they're going to be going after the small businesses, the local in our communities. This is going to be a catastrophe,'' she said.

Tenney's comments came during the House Committee on Rules meeting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time regarding the ''Build Back Better'' Act, The Guardian reported.

After the meeting, the House is expected to pass the package. The divided Senate, however, should be a more challenging roadblock for the bill, according to BBC News.

