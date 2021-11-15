Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: 'Bipartisan' Bill Has Little to Do With Infrastructure

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden has very little to do with traditional infrastructure and is just money for unions and the Green New Deal, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

"When I look at this legislation, what I see is a small part of this now law is going to be focused on what we call traditional infrastructure, which is roads and bridges and runways and railways and broadband," Blackburn told "Cortes & Pellegrino" co-host Jenn Pellegrino.

"That is what Tennessee and I have wanted to see, and they've been so disappointed that this is being couched as something that was bipartisan when there was very little bipartisan support, and the bill is more about money for unions and money for the Green New Deal.

"It just continues to be perplexing that President Biden will talk about this as an infrastructure bill instead of talking about the components of the bill that are the Green New Deal and programs the American people do not want, but because they have a socialist agenda, they continue to force feed this to the American people."

When Pellegrino brought up the latest The Washington Post-ABC News poll showing the GOP up in the 2022 midterms by 10 points, Blackburn noted she sees the American people are "waking up."

"We have a lot of women that are … 'security moms' in essence," Blackburn continued. "They're looking at what is happening to inflation in the economy, to education and our children in the schools, to crime in the streets, and they're saying, 'look, people are not focusing on the priorities.'"

Those include keeping communities safe, getting people back to work, and getting children back to school for an education, as opposed to an indoctrination, according to Blackburn.

"Plus, look at the Southern border," she said. "I hear every single day from people that truly love this nation, and they're just so fearful and concerned about what's going on with the border: The drugs, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking, the gangs, crime in the streets.

"Likewise, we hear from Tennessee and last week from a lot of our veterans, who were quite concerned about what has happened with withdrawal in Afghanistan, and the fact that we still have people on the ground there.

"We have citizens who are not yet out. And this is causing people to say enough is enough, and we're going to begin to push back. And that's why you're seeing these polling numbers that show that the president's approval rating is in the mid-30s and Vice President Harris' is in the mid-20s."

