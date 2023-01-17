Rep. Rick Allen to Newsmax: 'We Must Hold These People Accountable'

As the classified documents scandal currently engulfing President Joe Biden continues to unfold, Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans "must hold these people accountable" for their actions.

"This administration does not want to be held accountable," Allen told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Neither does the FBI, neither do our intelligence agencies, and all we ever hear is cover up, lies."

The initial report of classified documents being found at a Washington, D.C., office Biden kept after his tenure as vice president has become a steady stream of sensitive materials being discovered in multiple locations associated with the president, including the garage of his home in Delaware.

Last Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur special counsel in the Justice Department's probe of Biden mishandling of the documents discovered at his office in the Penn Biden Center.

Responding to a clip of MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough talking about conservatives trying to attack the military and intelligence services, Allen said Americans possess unique rights that have been instrumental in shaping the nation.

"Americans have two basic rights that no other nation has that made this country what it is today: First, is the right to own property and second is the right to protect it," Allen said. "We can never let those two liberties leave this land. We must hold these people accountable.

"What Biden has gotten away with in these last two years, where they [Democrats] had total control of the House, some control of the Senate and the White House, we've never seen before in this country and now, for some reason, they believe that they're on the right track," he continued. "The problem is their policies are terrible. They're terrible for the economy. People are hurting out there."

When asked about attaching bills that would defund the 87,000 new IRS agents and protect babies born alive from botched abortions to "must pass" bills, Allen said the priority was on getting such bills passed in the first place.

"What we have to do is we have to get the legislation passed through the House," he said. "Once we get it passed through the House, then these important votes and legislation that we're passing can then be attached to either required debt ceiling increases or getting the government funded."