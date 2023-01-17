WSJ: Biden Lawyers Talked DOJ Out of FBI Monitors for Docs Hunt

Republicans were asking why the Biden administration's Justice Department did not oversee the search for classified documents — while it raided former President Donald Trump's private residence — but a new report finds the Biden DOJ considered it and just passed on it after consulting with President Joe Biden's personal lawyers.

As classified Biden documents were discovered at multiple locations, including the Biden Penn Center and the Wilmington, Delaware, home of Hunter and Joe Biden, the DOJ decided against having FBI agents monitor the Biden lawyer's search for classified documents, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Sources told the Journal that Biden lawyers skirted FBI involvement because they turned over the first batch of Biden Penn Center documents voluntarily and there was going to be a special counsel involved in the investigation. Attorney General Merrick Garland was advised to appoint a special counsel Jan. 5, according to the Journal.

The Biden classified documents news broke the following week.

Biden lawyers spoke with Biden's Justice Department about FBI monitors and "the two sides" agreed Biden's personal attorneys would do the searching for the classified documents without the FBI.

Critics have questioned why Biden's personal lawyers would be left unsupervised looking for documents Biden had admitted he was unaware were left behind, or what classified information was contained in them.

But the DOJ and FBI were fine with it, because Biden's personal attorneys turned over the first documents voluntarily, according to the report.

Robert Hur has been appointed as the special counsel for Biden's mishandling of classified documents.

"My goal would be to get everybody interviewed by Robert Hur as quickly as possible — not throw up roadblocks, not assert privileges, and get this thing over with," former Obama administration White House counsel Neil Eggleston told the Journal.