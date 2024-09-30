N.C. Rep. Edwards to Newsmax: Disappointed in Helene Response

As his congressional district deals with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday that he's disappointed in the response from the state and local levels.

"This storm is like no other that we've ever seen here in western North Carolina," Edwards, who represents North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, said on "Newsline." "It's described as a 500-year storm event."

The death toll jumped above 100 on Monday, with one county in North Carolina reporting 30 deaths, authorities said.

Even though it was clear the storm was coming for days, Edwards said he doesn't think the state and federal government were ready.

"I'm disappointed with the response that we've had from FEMA," said Edwards, whose district represents Asheville. "I'm disappointed with the response that we've had from the governor's office and from the North Carolina Emergency Management Services."

Flood warnings remained in effect in parts of western North Carolina, amid fears of potential dam failures. Gov. Roy Cooper said rescuers were being forced to airlift supplies in some areas due to damaged or flooded roads.

Edwards said they just started getting help Monday.

"Yesterday, on a conference call, I was told 400 pallets of water was on the way," Edwards said. "But nobody could account for where any of that was. I'm disappointed with the response."

