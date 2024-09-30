Trump Slams Federal Response to Hurricane Helene

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the White House's response to Hurricane Helene, alleging on Truth Social that "the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State" were "going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!"

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, was in Valdosta, Georgia, to deliver remarks and help hand out supplies after the storm.

"We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We'll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James.

"They are working very hard. I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me.

"I'll be there shortly, but don't like the reports that I'm getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!"

Trump on Sunday chided President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their responses to Helene.

"They raise a lot of money from bad people, fundraising events with their radical left lunatic donors, when big parts of our country have been devastated by that massive hurricane, and is underwater with many, many people dead," Trump said at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"She ought to be here. She ought to be down in the area where she should be. That's what she's getting paid for, right? That's what she's getting paid for."