WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden to Visit Areas Battered by Hurricane Helene

Biden to Visit Areas Battered by Hurricane Helene

Monday, 30 September 2024 12:01 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said Monday that he spoke with the governors of Georgia and North Carolina after those states were pounded by Hurricane Helene, which has killed more than 100 people, wiping out communications and leaving millions without power.

Biden said he told North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper that he will visit the state this week and  expects to be there by Wednesday or Thursday. Biden added that he "may have to request" that Congress returns for a special session to pass a supplemental funding package.

Biden said there are reports of 100 dead, with 600 people unaccounted.

"We will be there with you as long as it takes," Biden said.

Emergency responders in North Carolina were racing Monday to try to reach people who remain unaccounted for three days after Helene ripped through the Southeast.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden said Monday that he spoke with the governors of Georgia and North Carolina after those states were pounded by Hurricane Helene, which has killed more than 100 people, wiping out communications and leaving millions without power.
Biden to Visit Areas Battered by Hurricane Helene
136
2024-01-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved