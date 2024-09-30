Biden to Visit Areas Battered by Hurricane Helene

President Joe Biden said Monday that he spoke with the governors of Georgia and North Carolina after those states were pounded by Hurricane Helene, which has killed more than 100 people, wiping out communications and leaving millions without power.

Biden said he told North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper that he will visit the state this week and expects to be there by Wednesday or Thursday. Biden added that he "may have to request" that Congress returns for a special session to pass a supplemental funding package.

Biden said there are reports of 100 dead, with 600 people unaccounted.

"We will be there with you as long as it takes," Biden said.

Emergency responders in North Carolina were racing Monday to try to reach people who remain unaccounted for three days after Helene ripped through the Southeast.