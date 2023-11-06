Trump Lawyer Bobb to Newsmax: Trump's Victory to Be 'Bumpy Ride'

As former President Donald Trump faced off against Democrat-donor Judge Arthur Engoron in a Manhattan courtroom, his Save America PAC lawyer Christina Bobb vowed victory over the "political warfare" on Newsmax.

"However this plays out — there's several different ways that this could go going forward — I do think President Trump will ultimately prevail," Bobby told Monday's "Newsline." "But we've got a bumpy ride to get there, for sure."

While Bobb was appearing with Newsmax, Trump was not holding back his criticism of Engoron and New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on a political vow to "get Trump," saying she would go to the office everyday scheming on how to sue the then-president, then go home and do it again the next day.

"I think she's a political hack," Trump said of James on the witness stand, despite continuous admonitions from the judge, according to Newsmax correspondent Jon Glasgow's in-court reporting from the testimony. "And this is a disgrace that this case is going on. This is a political witch hunt, and I think she should be ashamed of herself."

Trump argued on the stand the prosecutor's evaluation of Mar-a-Lago is "fraudulent" and not based in business, finance, or real estate expertise.

"I think it's fraudulent," Trump said on the stand, directing his criticism at the judge, too, according to Glasgow. "The fraud is on the court. When you rule that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million, she rules $25 million, the fraud is on behalf of the court.

"I didn't value the property properly? He's the one who didn't value the property correctly. How can you rule against me?"

Ultimately, Bobb said, the American people want Trump as president again, as American decline under President Joe Biden and world unrest have proved.

"I think the American public have a lot of the same questions that you have and that you're pointing out on your show," Bobb said. "And I think they see this — not just this particular New York case, but all of the legal challenges coming at Donald Trump — and they recognize what's happening, and they recognize that under [Trump] we had peace, not just the United States but the world.

"He brought peace to the Middle East. We had a good economy, gas prices were low. Kids were safe in schools, and there was honest curriculum with students in these schools. Parents had rights.

"And I think we're seeing the stark contrast under the Biden administration, and I think people are starting to get it. They're starting to realize that we're in real serious trouble, and we need strong, true, authentic leadership from our president. That is Donald Trump."

