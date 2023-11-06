'Political Warfare': Trump Testifies in $250 Million N.Y. Civil Trial

Donald Trump testified Monday in a $250 million New York civil trial that financial estimates of many of his properties were inaccurate.

"The people of this country understand it and see it, and they don't like it," Trump said before he entered the courtroom Monday.

"They don't like it because it's political warfare, as you would call it, or political lawfare."

In the courtroom, it did not take long for Trump and Democrat-donor Judge Arthur Engoron to have testy exchanges, according to Newsmax correspondent Jon Glasgow from inside the room.

"The people call Donald J. Trump," the state lawyers said.

Trump walked to the witness stand, being first admonished by Judge Engoron: "Please, just answer the questions, no speeches."

"Some of your answers have not been responsive to the question," the judge added.

In response to a question about his role in the statements of financial condition, Trump says: "I'm sure the judge will rule against me, because he always rules against me."

The judge again admonished him for his answer.

"You can attack me, you can do whatever you want, but please just answer the question," Engoron told Trump.

At one point, Engoron said, ironically: "We are not here to listen to what you have to say; you are supposed to answer."

Trump lawyer Alina Habba stood up and shot back, reminding the Democrat-donor judge: "We are here to hear what he has to say."

The judge hushed her and told her to "sit down."

Further into the testimony, Engoron called on Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise.

"Mr. Kise, can you control your client?" Engoron said. "This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom."

In the testimony, Trump sought to minimize the importance of the valuation estimates state lawyers said were inflated to win better financing terms.

"They just weren't a very important element in the bank's decision-making process, and we'll explain that as this trial goes along, as this crazy trial goes along," Trump said under questioning from New York state lawyer Kevin Wallace.

"It wasn't important. You’ve made it important, but it wasn’t," Trump said of the estimates

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled those estimates to be fraudulent. New York state lawyers argue they misled lenders and insurers, earning him $100 million and exaggerating his wealth by $2 billion.

Trump has repeatedly said the case is a politically motivated "witch hunt." On Monday he criticized Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media and said outside the courtroom that the case was an attempt to undercut his 2024 presidential bid.

James brushed aside the comments.

"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers. The numbers, my friends, don't lie," James — who ran for election on the campaign vow to go into the office every day, seek how to sue Trump, and then leave — said outside the courthouse.

At one point when Trump was on the stand, Engoron asked Kise to take Trump to the back of the courtroom and "explain the rules."

"The former and again soon to be president of the United States understands the rules," Kise responded.

The former president, like his two adult sons who testified last week, was expected to face pointed questions about the questionable accounting practices that Engoron has already ruled to be fraudulent.

New York state lawyers argue that the Trump Organization's accounting methods enabled him to win favorable financing terms by pumping up the value of his golf courses, apartment towers and other assets at a time when many lenders refused to do business with him. They say such activity earned him $100 million and exaggerated his wealth by $2 billion.

Trump repeatedly has said the case is a politically motivated "witch hunt."

He criticized Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday social media and said outside the courtroom that the case was an effort to undercut his 2024 presidential bid.

Unlike the four criminal cases the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination faces, this civil trial does not threaten to put him in prison as he mounts a comeback White House bid.

Fundraising Pitch

Indeed, Trump has been leaning into the experience, using it to solicit campaign donations and argue that he is being targeted for his political views.

But it could undercut Trump's image, cultivated over decades, as a glamorous billionaire who shuttles between elegant resorts and premium golf courses that bear his name.

James is seeking $250 million in fines, as well as restrictions that would prevent Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr from doing business in their home state.

Engoron has already canceled business certificates for companies that control large portions of his business, though that order is on hold during appeal.

Evidence introduced at trial so far has revealed that company officials, including Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., were involved in efforts to manipulate the assessed value of trophy properties like the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

One witness, his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, testified that Trump directed him to doctor financial statements to boost his net worth.

Trump's anger has been clear throughout.

Though his presence until today has not been required in court, he has already appeared several times to glower at the proceedings from the defendant's table and complain about the case to TV cameras outside the chamber.

That has earned him fines of $15,000 for twice violating a limited gag order that prevents him from criticizing court staff. Trump's lawyers have chafed at that order and indicated they might use it as the basis for an appeal, but Engoron expanded it on Friday to cover them as well.

Trump's crowded legal calendar threatens to take him off the campaign trail for much of next year.

His election campaign has used the trial as a fundraising opportunity, writing at the outset on Oct. 2 that he was defending his family and reputation from New York Democrats it called "corrupt tyrants."

Republican voters do not seem to be bothered by his legal woes, as polls show he holds a commanding lead in the party's presidential nominating contest.

The trial was originally scheduled to run through early December but could wrap up sooner as the state calls its final witnesses this week. It is unclear how many witnesses the defense will call.

Trump's daughter Ivanka is due to testify Wednesday, though she is not a defendant in the case.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.