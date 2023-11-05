Trump: Prosecute Migrant 'Charities' for Human Trafficking

While migrant caravan charity groups believe they are doing humanitarian work, former President Donald Trump denounced it as human trafficking, vowing to prosecute those aiding illegal immigration.

"Any radical left charity, non-profit, or so-called aid organization supporting these caravans and illegal aliens, we will prosecute them for their participation in human trafficking, child smuggling, and every other crime we can find," Trump told a wildly cheering crowd Saturday night at the Florida Republican Party's Freedom Summit near Orlando, Florida.

The crowd, which booed anti-Trump former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie earlier in the day, starting chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Trump said his "mass deportation" 2024 election vow is going to effectively curb illegal immigration in the near year, saying it will slow President Joe Biden's open border crisis.

"I'm helping Biden because people are going to stay now; it's going to slow them up," Trump told the crowd. "Biden came in, he invited everybody in. It's like an invasion of our schools, our hospitals. We don't have hospital space.

"There's no country this would be sustainable."

Also, Trump vowed, countries contributing to the shipping of migrants to the open U.S. southern border are going to be defunded under his next administration.

"When I'm reelected, we will tell the foreign nations that sending caravans, that all of these caravans that are coming up will not get one more cent of American money," Trump added, vowing "no money, no anything, no education, we're not going to take care of you better than our vets."

"You know they get taken care of with Biden better than our great vets who are living on streets," Trump lamented.

"We had that situation taken care of so well and now it's right back where it started."

Christie drew boos when he said Trump is wrong for the country and his party, alluding to Trump's multiple pending indictments.

"Go back to New Jersey!" some yelled at Christie. Unbowed, he chided his fellow Republicans: "Your anger against the truth is reprehensible."

Trump also weighed in on Christie, mocking his top GOP primary critic for being "booed off the stage."

Trump also responded to one man calling Christie a "fat pig."

"He is not a fat pig," Trump joked, saying you can "say pig" but you cannot say "fat."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

