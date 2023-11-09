Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: Trump Targeted Because 'They Can't Beat Him Legally'

Christina Bobb, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, believes that the former president is being targeted by liberal prosecutors because "they can't beat him legally" in 2024.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Bobb slammed the slate of trials being held or prepping to be held against Trump in Georgia, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

"They're scared of Donald Trump, which is why they're mounting legal challenges because they know ... they can't beat him legally," Bobb explained. "They have to try some other maneuver in order to keep their stranglehold on power."

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, Trump is beating President Joe Biden by just over one percentage point, 45.6% to 44.5%.

Those results come in the wake of Biden's low approval rating, including on key issues like the economy and the southern border. Overall, FiveThirtyEight estimates that only 38.6% of Americans approve of his job.

"It's quite easy at this point to attack Joe Biden because he's so fallible to the point that we're even starting to see the left acknowledge Joe Biden's flaws, which didn't used to happen," Bobb contended.

In New York, Trump testified in a civil fraud trial involving The Trump Organization.

He is also prepping to be tried in March 2024 for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and stoking the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

Other cases, including one in Miami involving classified documents in which Bobb is participating, are scheduled during or after the summer of 2024.

