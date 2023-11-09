×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christina bobb | donald trump | trials | 2024 election | liberal | prosecutors | new york

Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: Trump Targeted Because 'They Can't Beat Him Legally'

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 08:28 PM EST

Christina Bobb, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, believes that the former president is being targeted by liberal prosecutors because "they can't beat him legally" in 2024.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Bobb slammed the slate of trials being held or prepping to be held against Trump in Georgia, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

"They're scared of Donald Trump, which is why they're mounting legal challenges because they know ... they can't beat him legally," Bobb explained. "They have to try some other maneuver in order to keep their stranglehold on power."

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, Trump is beating President Joe Biden by just over one percentage point, 45.6% to 44.5%.

Those results come in the wake of Biden's low approval rating, including on key issues like the economy and the southern border. Overall, FiveThirtyEight estimates that only 38.6% of Americans approve of his job.

"It's quite easy at this point to attack Joe Biden because he's so fallible to the point that we're even starting to see the left acknowledge Joe Biden's flaws, which didn't used to happen," Bobb contended.

In New York, Trump testified in a civil fraud trial involving The Trump Organization.

He is also prepping to be tried in March 2024 for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and stoking the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.

Other cases, including one in Miami involving classified documents in which Bobb is participating, are scheduled during or after the summer of 2024.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Christina Bobb, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, believes that the former president is being targeted by liberal prosecutors because "they can't beat him legally" in 2024.
christina bobb, donald trump, trials, 2024 election, liberal, prosecutors, new york, jan. 6
309
2023-28-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved