Trump: Nov. 5 'Christian Visibility Day'

Former President Donald Trump proclaimed during a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, will be "Christian Visibility Day."

"On Nov. 5, we're going to win" Wisconsin, Trump told a packed crowd. "We're going to win the White House, and we're going to save our country."

"And what the hell was [President Joe] Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be 'Trans Visibility Day?' Such total disrespect to Christians. And Nov. 5 is going to be called something else. Do you know what it's going to be called," he asked the crowd. "Christian Visibility Day; when Christians turn out in number that nobody has ever seen before."

On Monday, when reporters asked President Joe Biden if he had proclaimed March 31 "Transgender Visibility Day," he responded, "I didn't do that."