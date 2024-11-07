Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Harris Bad Candidate, 'for Nothing'

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris was a "bad candidate" who "ran a bad campaign."

"And she was for nothing," Sununu told "Finnerty" on Thursday. "She wasn't going to change a thing, and those are her own words.

"You have to be for something. You have to give people something exciting and hopeful to, to vote into."

Sununu said the Democrats have resorted to "finger-pointing" in the wake of Tuesday night's election results.

"Let's remember, you know, Kamala Harris came in last place in the Democrat primary. And I guess it's time that we realize that the Democrats must all be racist and misogynist if they put [President] Joe Biden over her, you know, in the Democrat primary," he said.

"It's just it's such a ridiculous argument that they're trying to make on their side."

Sununu, who is not running for a fifth term and will be succeeded by Kelly Ayotte as governor, said he could "probably make a fortune being a Democrat strategist, because at this point, whoever is running their campaigns, whoever is giving them advice on their talking points is just really bad at their job."

"I mean, really absolutely awful at it. And it's not too hard," he said.

