Trump: RFK Jr. Can Do 'What He Wants' in Administration

Former President Donald Trump has not clarified what role Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have in his next administration should he defeat Vice President Kamala Harris, but he said Tuesday the Democrat-turned-independent could “do pretty much what he wants.”

“He’s a great guy, RFK, and he’s going to do pretty much what he wants as far as I’m concerned,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida. “He wants health for women, for men, for children. I happen to agree with a lot of things he says.”

Last week, Kennedy said Trump promised him control of several health-focused governmental offices, including Health and Human Services, The Wall Street Journal reported. But Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, clarified Kennedy wouldn't lead that department if Trump wins.

“I don’t think RFK wanted that,” Trump said of the Health and Human Services role.

Kennedy initially challenged President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination but became an independent candidate after accusing the Democratic National Committee of trying to thwart his campaign. The scion of one of the most famous political families dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

He is advocating to Make America Healthy Again, saying Trump will reorient federal health agencies toward chronic diseases and rid the agencies of the influence of Big Pharma.

“The one thing I’ve told him, and I’ve told you in speeches for the last two weeks, we’ve got to keep him away from the liquid gold because the liquid gold, we have more than any of it,” Trump said. “It’s called oil and gas. That one I’m going to handle.

“I’d be honored to have him. … He’s a very smart guy. Very caring. He’s very popular, too. We get up and introduce him [at rallies] and the place goes wild. We love having him.”